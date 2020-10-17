BEIRUT, LEBANON – Iran’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, confirmed said on Wednesday, Tehran’s rejection of any foreign military presence – including European countries – in the Persian Gulf.
According to the Fars News Agency, Araghchi said that instead of sending troops, military equipment and selling weapons to some countries in the region, Denmark and all European countries should address “wrong American policies.”
This rejection came during Araghji’s meeting with the new Ambassador of Denmark to Tehran, who stressed that the region’s security must be guaranteed by their countries, and that “the presence of foreign forces will not help at all in establishing security, but rather will pave the way for more tension.”
Araghchi said, “Sustainable security in the region depends on dialogue and collective participation between the countries of the region and the non-interference of foreign powers. Therefore, it is better for Denmark and the rest of European countries to face the main factor of tension in the region, which is America’s destructive policies in the Persian Gulf.”
The Assistant Foreign Minister’s statements came as a response to Denmark’s announcement to send forces to the Strait of Hormuz to join the “European Maritime Alliance”, under the pretext of providing security in the region’s waters.
