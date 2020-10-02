BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated on Thursday that Tehran will never allow terrorist groups to turn Iran’s neighboring areas into centers for threatening its national security.

According to the ISNA agency, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a comment on the news about the transfer of fighters from northern Syria: “These allegations are suspicious, and they are not confirmed yet.” .

He added, “Transferring the conflict to the Caucasus will drag the region into a much greater disaster than the conflict in Karabakh.”

In the meantime, Moscow expressed its concern about the reports of the transfer of fighters from illegal armed groups to the conflict zone in the Karabakh region, according to a comment by the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“We are deeply concerned about these processes that not only lead to a greater escalation of tension in the conflict zone, but also create long-term threats to the security of all countries in the region,” the Russian Foreign Ministry statement said.

The statement added: “We call on the leadership of the countries concerned to take effective measures to prevent the use of terrorists and foreign mercenaries in the conflict and their immediate withdrawal from the region.”