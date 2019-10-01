BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Tuesday that several people working for the U.S. have been sentenced to death and prison terms for espionage charges.
The spokesperson for Iran’s judiciary system, Gholamhossein Esmayeeli announced on Tuesday that “Ali Nafariyeh has been sentenced to ten years of prison and fined with the payment of $55,000 for spying for the CIA.”
He also added that a similar verdict has been issued for Mohammad Babapour for spying for the U.S..
“Another individual, namely Amir Nasab, has also been sentenced to ten years in prison for spying for Britain,” Esmayeeli said, adding that another person who conducted espionage operations for the U.S. has received death penalty but his case has been sent to the court of appeals.
Esmayeeli declared in July that Iranian security forces had captured a team of spies operating for foreign states.
“Members of the (spy) team were identified last year with strenuous efforts of the Iranian security forces and its agents were identified in Iran’s sensitive centers, including the nuclear and defense centers and the country’s public infrastructures and most of them were arrested,” Esmayeeli said.
He added that two of the spies have received long-term jail sentences, noting that military courts have wrapped up investigations into the cases of other spies, and the prosecutor has asked for death penalty for the spies.
