BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said onSaturday, that “the ships that the United States seized and claimed to be Iranian were not Iranian and did not carry Iran’s flag.”

Rouhani said, during the meeting of the National Committee to Combat Coronavirus, “This lie was to cover up the shame inflicted on the United States in the Security Council after rejecting its draft resolution to extend the embargo on Iran,” the Mehr News Agency reported.

The Wall Street Journal quoted American officials as saying that “the U.S. government has seized for the first time ships that it said were transporting Iranian fuel in violation of the sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration.”

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice said that the United States had seized four Iranian fuel shipments en route to Venezuela and confiscated them, describing it as the largest U.S. seizure of Iranian fuel ever.

However, an unnamed Iranian government official told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that no Iranian tanker or cargo has been seized.

They added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced several times that it will respond to any hostile steps aimed at restricting its legitimate and legal rights, and it has not allowed any country to undertake such acts.”