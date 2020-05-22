BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The U.S.’ special envoy for Iranian affairs, Brian Hook, said that Tehran now had increasing motives to withdraw from Syria, with the outbreak of the coronavirus that “destroyed” Iran.
Hook said in an interview with Foreign Policy magazine on Thursday evening: “The Trump administration believes that Iran has increased incentives now to withdraw from the multi-billion dollar military campaign in Syria, as the outbreak of the Corona virus has destroyed the country (Iran) … The United States has witnessed displacement Tactically to the Iranian forces from Syria.”
It should be pointed out that Iran has repeatedly denied these claims, which first surfaced after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) alleged that the Islamic Republic’s troops were leaving Syria.
Iranian officials were quick to point out after these claims that they do not have troops on the ground in Syria, but rather, military advisers that were welcomed by the Syrian government.
They would add that they would not withdraw these advisers unless it was requested by the Syrian government.
On Wednesday, the United States imposed a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting 9 people , including Interior Minister Abdel-Ridha Rahmani Fadli, and 3 entities, which the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned and considered a failure of previous U.S. sanctions, considering that these sanctions are a flagrant violation of the U.N. Security Council resolution No. 2231, and called on the international community to hold Washington accountable for such violations.
Tehran has repeatedly called on the United States to lift its sanctions for what constitutes an obstacle to importing essential medical supplies to counter the coronavirus.
The U.S. is now attempting to get members of the U.N. Security Council to extend the arms embargo, which is set to expire in October this year.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.