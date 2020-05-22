BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The U.S.’ special envoy for Iranian affairs, Brian Hook, said that Tehran now had increasing motives to withdraw from Syria, with the outbreak of the coronavirus that “destroyed” Iran.

Hook said in an interview with Foreign Policy magazine on Thursday evening: “The Trump administration believes that Iran has increased incentives now to withdraw from the multi-billion dollar military campaign in Syria, as the outbreak of the Corona virus has destroyed the country (Iran) … The United States has witnessed displacement Tactically to the Iranian forces from Syria.”

It should be pointed out that Iran has repeatedly denied these claims, which first surfaced after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) alleged that the Islamic Republic’s troops were leaving Syria.

Iranian officials were quick to point out after these claims that they do not have troops on the ground in Syria, but rather, military advisers that were welcomed by the Syrian government.

They would add that they would not withdraw these advisers unless it was requested by the Syrian government.

On Wednesday, the United States imposed a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting 9 people , including Interior Minister Abdel-Ridha Rahmani Fadli, and 3 entities, which the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned and considered a failure of previous U.S. sanctions, considering that these sanctions are a flagrant violation of the U.N. Security Council resolution No. 2231, and called on the international community to hold Washington accountable for such violations.

Tehran has repeatedly called on the United States to lift its sanctions for what constitutes an obstacle to importing essential medical supplies to counter the coronavirus.

The U.S. is now attempting to get members of the U.N. Security Council to extend the arms embargo, which is set to expire in October this year.

