BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Iranian Mehr News Agency reported that a artillery shell landed near a residential area in northwestern Iran, as a result of the fighting in the Karabakh region between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The agency said that a missile fell near a residential area in the vicinity of Khoda Afarin, which is located in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province.

No one was reportedly harmed by the the artillery shell.

This latest incident in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province is the fourth of its kind, according to the agency.

The Iranian police had informed border guards in Armenia and Azerbaijan of the incident, warning them against exchanging fire near Iranian territory.

Prior to this incident, the Iranian military intercepted two drones over the last 48 hours in the East Azerbaijan and Ardabil provinces.