BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:35 A.M.) – The Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, said that Tehran strongly defends Syria and its security, stressing that his country supports the constructive efforts of the United Nations in helping Syria.
“Tehran welcomes the efforts of the United Nations and the measures that help in preserving the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria and the return of sustainable security to its territory,” he said during his meeting with the U.N. envoy for the Syrian settlement, Geir Pedersen.
Abdollahian considered that the missing link in Syria today is the lack of confidence, explaining that some terrorist groups seek to have their name pulled out of the United Nations terrorism blacklist, and seek to be invited as a party to the negotiations.
He stressed that all parties are responsible in the work of the Syrian Constitution Committee and must bear responsibility, describing the embargo on Syria, especially in the fields of medicines, medical equipment and foodstuffs as unjust, calling for urgent measures to be taken to remove the inhumane ban.
Abdollahian concluded by stressing that Iran, as it was in the past, will continue to strongly defend Syria and its security as an important country in the region, and Tehran supports the constructive efforts of the United Nations in assisting Syria.
