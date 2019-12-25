Iran is ready to help Syria with the withdrawal of the US forces that are in the country illegally if Damascus asks for help, Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, told RT Arabic.

He remarked that the US was stealing Syrian oil and expressed hope that the Syrians would respond and put an end to the US control over some of Syria’s regions.

“We are ready to help with the withdrawal of US forces from Syria if the Syrian authorities ask and to the best of our abilities,” Velayati said.

Previously, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad explained in an interview with Chinese broadcaster Phoenix Television that two goals must be achieved in order to make American military forces finally withdraw from the country, where they have been stationed without the government’s authorisation or a UN mandate.

He said that all terrorist groups on Syrian territory must be eradicated, as the fight against them is being used by the US government as a pretext to keep its forces present and that Washington’s allies among the local population need to unite their forces with the Syrian government instead of the foreign forces.

Early in October, the US president announced the withdrawal of American troops from Syrian soil only to partially revert it at a later date. Some US servicemen stayed behind with the Pentagon claiming that they are guarding Syrian oil fields from falling back into the hands of terrorists.

Source: Sputnik

