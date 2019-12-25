Iran is ready to help Syria with the withdrawal of the US forces that are in the country illegally if Damascus asks for help, Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, told RT Arabic.
He remarked that the US was stealing Syrian oil and expressed hope that the Syrians would respond and put an end to the US control over some of Syria’s regions.
“We are ready to help with the withdrawal of US forces from Syria if the Syrian authorities ask and to the best of our abilities,” Velayati said.
Previously, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad explained in an interview with Chinese broadcaster Phoenix Television that two goals must be achieved in order to make American military forces finally withdraw from the country, where they have been stationed without the government’s authorisation or a UN mandate.
He said that all terrorist groups on Syrian territory must be eradicated, as the fight against them is being used by the US government as a pretext to keep its forces present and that Washington’s allies among the local population need to unite their forces with the Syrian government instead of the foreign forces.
Early in October, the US president announced the withdrawal of American troops from Syrian soil only to partially revert it at a later date. Some US servicemen stayed behind with the Pentagon claiming that they are guarding Syrian oil fields from falling back into the hands of terrorists.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.