BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied the validity of the news circulated about Tehran receiving a request from Saudi Arabia through the Iraqi government to mediate between the two countries, noting Tehran’s willingness to dialogue with Riyadh, whether through or without a mediator.
“We have not received anything about bin Salman’s request for Al-Kazemi to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh, and we only heard about that in the media,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.
Mousavi continued: “Iran is ready for dialogue and raising misunderstanding with Saudi Arabia … Tehran is ready for dialogue with Riyadh, whether through a mediator or without a mediator.”
The spokesman pointed out that the region needs to reduce tensions and needs dialogue between Tehran and Riyadh, noting that Iran welcomes any step in this direction, and if Saudi Arabia turns towards that, it will be “Iran’s arms open to it.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.