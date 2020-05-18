BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied the validity of the news circulated about Tehran receiving a request from Saudi Arabia through the Iraqi government to mediate between the two countries, noting Tehran’s willingness to dialogue with Riyadh, whether through or without a mediator.

“We have not received anything about bin Salman’s request for Al-Kazemi to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh, and we only heard about that in the media,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

Mousavi continued: “Iran is ready for dialogue and raising misunderstanding with Saudi Arabia … Tehran is ready for dialogue with Riyadh, whether through a mediator or without a mediator.”

The spokesman pointed out that the region needs to reduce tensions and needs dialogue between Tehran and Riyadh, noting that Iran welcomes any step in this direction, and if Saudi Arabia turns towards that, it will be “Iran’s arms open to it.”

