BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – The Iranian Minister of Defense, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, announced on Monday that a new, locally manufactured Iranian weapon, different from the rest of its weapons, will soon be unveiled.
According to the Iranian Fars News Agency, Brigadier General Hatami said during the “Mobilization Week” ceremony that the late Imam (Khomeini) had ordered the establishment of the “Organization of the Most Vulnerable” after the case of the American “espionage den” (the former U.S. embassy in Tehran), considering it a “show Great strength in the face of the Americans”, and that this organization has turned American threats into opportunities.
Hatami indicated that his country is facing the most hostile and difficult embargo measures, and said, “We at this stage have designed, produced and delivered the most effective defense equipment to the armed forces.”
Hatami considered that these achievements are reminiscent of the words of “the late imam, that if mobilization thought prevailed, the enemy would not be able to reach his hateful goals.”
In his statements, Hatami indicated that the destroyer “DNA” will soon be handed over to the Navy, which is a locally manufactured weapon and is completely different from the rest of the other destroyers.
The commander of the Iranian army’s naval force, Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, spoke last month about the features of the new Iranian destroyer.
He noted that the destroyer “Dana” is completely nationwide, and that it is part of “the valuable defense force of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the possibility of sailing in the ocean.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.