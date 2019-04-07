BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 P.M.) – The Islamic Republic of Iran is looking for new ways to link their capital, Tehran, with Syria´s Damascus and Iraq´s Baghdad.

One of the proposed actions they are taking to make this a reality is the construction of new highways and rail systems that would link Syria with Iran via Iraq.

Iran´s Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri underlined his country’s determination to build new roads and railways in order to link the Persian Gulf states to Syria and the Mediterranean region.

“Iran which understands the political and economic conditions and developments believes that the necessary capacities for cooperation in transferring power and electricity, building roads and etc. will be provided and we hope that obstacles will be removed through the presence of the private sector,” Jahangiri said, addressing the joint Iran-Iraq economic-trade forum in Tehran on Sunday.

He noted that building the Shalamcheh-Basra railway was one of the agreements made during the recent visit by the Iraqi delegation to Iran.

Jahangiri stressed the importance of developing a cross border highway between the two countries in order to boost trade and commerce, while also protecting their interests in the region.

“We will connect the Persian Gulf from Iraq to Syria and Mediterranean via railway and road,” Jahangiri said.

The Shalamcheh-Basra railway project is said to cost around 2.22 billion rials and once implemented, it will link the Iranian railway to Syria through Iraq.

Director General of the Railway and Technical Structures Department at the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) Mohammad Moussavi said in December that Iran was to build a movable railway bridge over the Arvand River as part of the 35-kilometer Shalamcheh-Basra railway project for linking Iran-Iraq railway network.

ALSO READ  Turkey and Russia prepare to reopen most important highway in northern Syria

In addition to their railway and highway projects, Iran is also rumored to be planning to build a naval base in Syria´s western coast.

While this is still rumored, the idea that Iran could have access to the Mediterranean could trigger more airstrikes from Israel.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 550
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    550
    Shares

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

4
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Daeshbags-SuxSaladinonTV Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
SaladinonTV
Guest
SaladinonTV
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The encirclement is accelerating. There’s no way out for the impostor yahoodi.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-04-08 00:59
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Absolutely the kind of irrational and useless hatred that led more than one civilisation to its own demise.
OK, let me teach you what your future generations will look alike. This is NOT ‘photoshoped’ :
comment image
comment image
http://chernobylplace.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/chernobylskie-mutant-1.jpg
http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-o03J4u64uc8/U_ecvpe57aI/AAAAAAAAwlI/jqYhaZ8J3Oo/s1600/toes.jpg
http://cdn.ppcorn.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2015/10/Chernobyl-mutants-ppcorn2.jpg
http://chernobylplace.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/chernobyl-5.jpg
comment image

Vote Up-5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-04-08 09:25
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

They’re a mouse-sized state, but it’s… You bunch of idiots, can’t you fuckïng live in peace? I think you have no idea what they have in store… I even fear them releasing something uncontrolable, e.g. some kind of genetic engineering mix between the flu and Ebola or even more nastier. This would be even worst than the use of nukes or chemical weapons since you can control these and even predict fallouts in case of nuclear surface blast. Once released, biological weapons are out of control, you can’t even predict how a virus can mutate, e.g. you can use a… Read more »

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-04-08 10:15
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
George King
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Iran’s own version of China’s Road and Belt Silk Highways.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-04-09 09:04