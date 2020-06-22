BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – On Monday, the military adviser to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Yahya Safavi, responded to the reports alleging “Iran supports the Libyan army forces led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.”

“Talking about Iranian support for the forces of General Khalifa Haftar in Libya is ridiculous,” Safavi told Al-Jazeera, stressing that Tehran supports the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA).

The allegations of Iranian support to the Libyan National Army were first made by the Israeli delegation to the United Nations.

The Israeli delegation alleged that the Iranian forces were transporting weapons and equipment to the Libyan National Army (LNA).

However, Iran maintains, outside of Syria, a strong relationship with both Qatar and Turkey, two of the biggest supporters of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.

Over the weekend, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced that “any direct intervention by Egypt in Libya has “international legitimacy,” calling on the armed forces to prepare for military operations outside their borders.

These developments come at a time when the forces of the Libyan GNA, backed by Turkey, prepare to launch an attack on the city ​​of Sirte, which is controlled by the Libyan National Army.

