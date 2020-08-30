BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 A.M.) – Iran announced on Saturday that it is still following the file of the fate of Imam Mousa Al-Sadr and his two companions, stressing that it is one of the most important issues for them.

The official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted Sa’id Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, as saying, “The disappearance of Imam Mousa Al-Sadr is one of the most important issues that the Islamic Republic of Iran has sought to constantly follow during the past years and will remain on its agenda until the conclusion is reached and the truth is revealed.”

The spokesman affirmed that Al-Sadr was one of the most influential figures in society, who had made every effort for the unity and dignity of Muslims, interfaith dialogue and rapprochement between them.

Khatibzadeh continued, “The victories, prosperity and achievements that we are witnessing today in the resistance against Zionism as a result of the presence of Imam Mousa Al-Sadr in Lebanon,” adding, “Imam Mousa Al-Sadr in Lebanon more than anything else is known for his role in forming the core of resistance in Lebanon and creating unity and peaceful coexistence among the followers of religions.”

The spokesman considered that “Imam al-Sadr today does not belong to Iran and Lebanon only, but to the entire region.”

Khatibzadeh stressed that “the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with Lebanese friends, is following up the issue of the kidnapping of Imam Mousa Al-Sadr by various means, follow-ups, and bilateral and international talks will continue until the conclusion is reached.”

Al-Sadr arrived in Libya on August 25, 1978, accompanied by Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoub and journalist Abbas Badreddine, on an official visit. He had announced before leaving Lebanon that he was traveling to Libya to hold a meeting with then President Muammar Gaddafi.

Al-Sadr was last seen in Libya with his two companions at noon on August 31, 1978.