BEIRUT, LEBANON (55:40 P.M.) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his country is facing a comprehensive economic war imposed on it three years ago.

This came in his statements on the sidelines of his participation in the inauguration ceremony of 25 projects in the energy field in 3 provinces, according to the Fars News Agency.

In his remarks, Rouhani emphasized, “Today we are facing a comprehensive economic war that is much stronger than the war imposed over the past 8 years (the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war).”

“Neither the Americans nor anyone in the world imagined that we would be able to resist and run the country in such difficult circumstances and under the most severe types of economic, political and psychological warfare,” Rouhani said.

He continued, “It is true that our people suffered from problems and difficulties, resisted and supported us, but during the last three years there was no interruption in water, electricity and gas services, and we did not need to import diesel and gasoline from abroad, but we also exported.”

He added: “We were able to achieve self-sufficiency in the field of wheat and achieved great developments in the health and treatment sector. During the last year, 11 thousand hospital beds were added in the country, which is unparalleled in Iran’s history.”