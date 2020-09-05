BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:50 P.M.) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami announced that the Islamic Republic is in the process of manufacturing winged air-launched missiles with a range of more than a thousand kilometers.

On Saturday, the Fars News Agency quoted Hatami as saying, in an interview with the newspaper: “In the maritime domain, we have begun the manufacturing of naval and anti-naval missiles with a range of more than a thousand kilometers, on land with a range of about 1,400 kilometers, and in the field of cruise missiles, which are launched from the air .. the range will soon reach more than a thousand kilometers.”

The minister stressed that Iran’s missile capabilities are “one of the influential defensive elements that the enemy feels sensitive to,” stressing that Iran has set the farthest range of its missiles at 2,000 kilometers, according to the country’s defense needs and policies.

He continued: “We have focused our programs on increasing the quantity of production and upgrading its features, especially maneuverability and diversification of missiles, in a way that surprises the enemy’s air defense.”

The minister stated that Iran has succeeded in providing 90% of the needs of its armed forces locally despite the sanctions imposed on it, adding that 5,700 private sector companies, including 655 knowledge companies, are currently cooperating with the ministry in the production of important sections and parts of parts and infrastructure for defense industries.