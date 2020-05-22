BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The commander of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, said on Friday that his country will respond conclusively to any “American error in the calculations and at any point in the world.”

“We oversee the movements of enemies, including the U.S. military, in the region and the world,” said the Iranian chief of staff, stressing that “no one should be allowed to flex their muscles to target the security, independence, and territorial integrity of Iran, and the threat of revolution and the Islamic regime in Iran.”

The Iranian Defense Minister, Amir Hatami, threatened two days ago a decisive response to any U.S. harassment of Iranian oil tankers, saying that “any American objection to our oil tankers is a piracy that jeopardizes the security of international shipping.”

On the other hand, the Iranian Foreign Ministry accused the United States earlier of seeking to create global chaos by threatening to prevent the arrival of oil shipments sent to Venezuela within the framework of the legitimate trade between the two countries.

The ministry vowed a decisive response to any U.S. targeting of Iranian tankers, after news that Washington sent four ships to the Caribbean.

Sources: RT, Fars

