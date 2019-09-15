BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Iran of being behind the attack on the Saudi Aramco oil site on Saturday morning.
Using his Twitter, Pompeo tweeted that Iran is behind many attacks on Saudi Arabia, including the most recent drone strikes that were launched by the Ansarallah forces.
“Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy. Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply. There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen,” Pompeo claimed.
“We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s attacks. The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression,” he added.
A video posted from Kuwait on Saturday was allegedly captured of the Ansarallah drones heading to Saudi Arabia from Iraq’s southern border; this was claimed as ‘proof’ that the attack was not carried out from Yemen.
