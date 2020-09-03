BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The head of the Geo-Spatial Research Center in the Iranian Ministry of Science, Fathallah Ami, announced preparations to send a person to space.
The Mehr Agency quoted Fathallah Ami as saying that Iranian astronauts will be trained in cooperation with an unnamed allied country before they are sent to space.
He mentioned Iran’s previous success in sending living organisms to space in 2012, which was repeated again in 2013 when they sent a monkey to space for 15 minutes, as an example of the Islamic Republic’s technological advances.
The agency explained that the launch of the bio-probe was described, at that time, as an experiment with a greater purpose, which is to send humans to Earth’s orbit. But the project has so far remained silent for several reasons, among them a lack of funding.
On the project of sending a living creature to outer space, Fathallah Ami confirmed that the project to send a monkey to space has been completed, and currently, the Al-Jawfudha Research Center is conducting studies on sending a person to space in two stages. Send the astronaut to a layer under orbit and into Earth orbit in the second stage.
Ami pointed out that the date of implementation of the project to send a person to space is linked to the financing of the project, provided that it will be implemented until 2025, and before that the project of sending a person to a layer under the orbit will be implemented.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.