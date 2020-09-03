BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The head of the Geo-Spatial Research Center in the Iranian Ministry of Science, Fathallah Ami, announced preparations to send a person to space.

The Mehr Agency quoted Fathallah Ami as saying that Iranian astronauts will be trained in cooperation with an unnamed allied country before they are sent to space.

He mentioned Iran’s previous success in sending living organisms to space in 2012, which was repeated again in 2013 when they sent a monkey to space for 15 minutes, as an example of the Islamic Republic’s technological advances.

The agency explained that the launch of the bio-probe was described, at that time, as an experiment with a greater purpose, which is to send humans to Earth’s orbit. But the project has so far remained silent for several reasons, among them a lack of funding.

On the project of sending a living creature to outer space, Fathallah Ami confirmed that the project to send a monkey to space has been completed, and currently, the Al-Jawfudha Research Center is conducting studies on sending a person to space in two stages. Send the astronaut to a layer under orbit and into Earth orbit in the second stage.

Ami pointed out that the date of implementation of the project to send a person to space is linked to the financing of the project, provided that it will be implemented until 2025, and before that the project of sending a person to a layer under the orbit will be implemented.