BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Iran announced on Monday that it has managed to increase the range of its naval missiles to 700 km, amid growing tensions in the Gulf waters between the Islamic Republic and the United States.

“We now have sea-to-sea missiles and torpedoes with a range of 700 km,” Admiral Ali Reza Tanskiri, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, said.

Tanskiri said that Iran has made progress in various military sectors, including marine weapons, and added: “We are proud that all our military capabilities and equipment are being produced domestically and do not depend on others abroad.”

This announcement comes against the backdrop of a new wave of tension between Iran and the United States in the waters of the Gulf region.

On April 15, the U.S. military announced that 11 Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats carried out a “dangerous approach and harassment” of a U.S. Navy ship.

The United States considered the actions of the Iranian boats in international waters in the northern Arabian Gulf “dangerous and provocative.”

For their part, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards described this event as ‘Hollywood’, saying: “We recommend that the Americans adopt navigation protocols and international laws and refrain from releasing lies and fabricating facts.”

The Revolutionary Guards pledged to respond decisively to any arithmetic error for the American fleet in the Gulf waters.

