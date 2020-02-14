Hundreds of people attended a commemoration ceremony for the 40th day since the death of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Tehran on Thursday.
Footage shows people chanting against the US, the UK and Israel as Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Hossein Salami gave a speech.
Salami warned Israel and the US that Iran would “strike” them if they made a “wrong step” in the region. “The final slap is on the way. This path continues until the day that the Islamic nation expels the last American soldier from the Islamic land and puts the Zionist regime on the path of the definite decline.”
“The US’s policies have gradually been revealed nowadays and these policies do not work anymore,” said Tehran resident Mohamad Abedian. “The US should also know that, by the assassination of Gen. Soleimani, it was proven again that the martyrdom of the Soleimani will strengthen the power which brings the US to its knees.”
Tensions between the United States and Iran have risen amid the killing of Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad on January 3 and prompted Iranian missile fires on US positions in Iraq in retaliation.
Credit: Ruptly
