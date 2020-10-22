BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Iranian authorities announced that 71 rockets had fallen inside Iran on Wednesday, as a result of the clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the neighboring Karabakh region.
The deputy governor of the Iranian East Azerbaijan governors, Aliyar Rastko, told IRNA that the missiles landed in the city of Khodafrin, stressing that they did not cause injuries or damage.
Rastko explained that as of Wednesday, 68 rockets had fallen inside Iran as a result of the clashes, but during the day on Wednesday, 71 more fell on the country’s territory.
He stated that the Iranian border guards “took legal measures” after the incident and “sent a serious warning to the warring parties in Nagorno Karabakh to stress the need to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.”
These developments come at a time when the areas south of Karabakh, on the border with Iran, are witnessing fierce fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces.
Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry repeatedly warned the two parties in the Karabakh conflict not to launch any aggression on Iranian territory, while stressing “the need to respect the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the principle of non-aggression against civilians.”
