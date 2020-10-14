BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – A missile fell inside Iranian territory on Tuesday evening, as a result of the battles in the Karabakh region between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.
Aliyar Rastko, assistant to the governor of the Iranian East Azerbaijan region for security and political affairs, said that the missile fell in the Heris province, 70 kilometers northeast of the city of Tabriz, the center of the region.
Rastko confirmed that the missile exploded after it fell on agricultural land, without causing any material or human losses.
At least 50 shells have fallen inside Iranian territory, since the start of the military operations in Karabakh, prompting Iran to issue a warning to Armenia and Azerbaijan about the conflict spilling over into the Islamic Republic.
Prior to the fall of this missile, the Iranian air defense forces shot down a drone that presumably belonged to Azerbaijan, as it was seen entering the country from the latter’s territory.
