BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The head of the Iranian presidential office, Mahmoud Vaezi, said that Tehran has no plans to negotiate with the Americans except within the framework of the nuclear deal.

“We have no plans to negotiate with the Americans, and we have explicitly made our position clear,” the Tasnim News agency quoted Vaezi as saying on Friday, commenting on Russia’s proposal to hold direct talks between Iran and the United States.

“The Americans should return to the nuclear deal and talk within the framework of the agreement, otherwise no other measure will succeed,” he continued.

He added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is not the first person to submit a proposal for direct talks between Washington and Tehran.