BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, tweeted on Friday, December 31st, that the Islamic Republic has information about a US plot to “fabricate pretext for war.”

“Instead of fighting Covid in US, @realDonaldTrump & cohorts waste billions to fly B52s & send armadas to OUR region,” Zarif said.

“Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to FABRICATE pretext for war,” adding that “Iran doesn’t seek war but will OPENLY & DIRECTLY defend its people, security & vital interests.”

Zarif’s statement about a potential war with the United States comes just 20 days before US President Donald Trump’s tenure in office comes to an end.

Previously, the US administration, including President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, accused Iran of playing a role in the attack on the Green Zone in Baghdad.

The Green Zone, which is where the US embassy is located, was attacked by 5 Katyusha missiles that were said to have been fired from the eastern outskirts of the capital city.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack and Iran has denied any role, saying that it condemns these strikes on diplomatic missions.

Since then, the US military has transferred over 30 armored vehicles to the Iraqi army to help prevent these type of attacks on the district.