A Russian official said holding joint military drills with two major powers in the world indicates a new chapter in the history meaning that Iran has turned out to be a superpower.
Speaking to IRNA, Head of Center for Contemporary Iran Studies in Russia Recep Safarov said launching joint drills between Iran, Russia, and China in the Indian Ocean indicated Iran’s important role as a superpower and as providing security in the region.
He noted that the objective of the recent drills with the cooperation of three major powers is unique.
The primary aims of this military coordination in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman which are important waterways for international trade is regarded as the presence in these areas, Safarov noted.
The second objective is that these three states tend to create stability and security in these waterways, he added.
The third purpose of the military exercise was fighting international terrorism, he said, adding that Iran, Russia, and China are about to become a military coalition.
About a month ago, Iran’s Navy Commander Rear-Admiral Hossein Khanzadi had declared that several other maneuvers will be carried out after this one which are all considered as exercise for the upcoming Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) conference in late February to boost convergence among naval forces in order to settle security in the north Indian Ocean with the help of all regional forces.
Source: IRNA
