BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – After six years of diplomatic disillusionment between Iran and Hamas due to different opinions and fundamental loyalties regarding the Syrian War, the two’s foreign offices have official restored full relations.

Yesterday it was announced by the military leader of Hamas, Yehya al-Sinwar, that diplomatic ties with Iran had been completely healed and that the relationship between the two is “returning to what it was in the old days.”

Indeed, to go with a return to the “old days” is a resurgence of Iranian military support for Hamas.

To this end, Sinwar also clarified that Iran is currently the “largest supporter of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas’ military wing) with money and arms” and that this was linked directly to the great reconciliation between the two.

Iran’s renewed support for Hamas now further weakens the position of the President Mahmoud Abbas’ Western-backed government in Gaza that is already quite unpopular among Palestinians due to failed domestic policies (namely with regards to energy) which are linked to its inability to properly manage state finances.

Share this article:
  •  
  • 50
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    51
    Shares
ALSO READ  Irán y Hamás restablecen sus relaciones, incluyendo apoyo militar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

3 Comments on "Iran and Hamas restore relations, includes major military support"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Hamas was founded by Mossad. It’s just another puppet of “chosen ones”, same as ISIS. These joos know perfectly the art of deception.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
29/08/2017 11:20
Guest
Guest
Guest
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Shut up….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
29/08/2017 12:40
hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Shalom, my joo friend. I understand this should be a secret for goyim… Hamas was fighting against Assad together with Al-Quaeda and ISIS.

http://wariscrime.com/new/hamas-was-founded-by-mossad/

http://www.globalresearch.ca/articles/ZER403A.html

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2014/07/30/how-israel-helped-create-hamas/?utm_term=.d72fb241c105

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
29/08/2017 12:47
wpDiscuz