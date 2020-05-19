BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – According to the Islamic Republic’s News Agency (IRNA) of Iran, computers in the southern Iranian port of Bandar Rajai were subjected to a ‘failed’ Israeli cyber attack last week.
“A failed attack on computers in the Bandar Rajai port was a result a result of the Israeli cyber attack last week,” an official told the agency.
The agency noted that “the attack did not lead to any disruption in the work of the port thanks to the full readiness of the civil defense units and the quick and effective confrontation of the defect caused by the attack,” the official said.
Meanwhile, the Washington Post revealed earlier today, according to sources, that Israel was involved in a cyber attack on the Rajai port in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on May 9.
The American newspaper stated that the work of the Iranian strategic port in the Strait of Hormuz was suddenly interrupted on that day by the departure of the computer responsible for navigation in the region.
