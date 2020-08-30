BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – The Iranian envoy to Geneva, Ali Asghar Khaji, said that “the role of the United States was never positive, rather it was a role that deepened the crisis in Syria,” saying: “Iran has not interfered in Syrian affairs and the presence of Iranian advisors is at the request of Damascus.”
Khaji indicated, during an interview with the Al-Mayadeen TV, that “the third session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee meetings was stopped due to the new coronavirus,” stressing that the Special Representative of the United States of America to Syria James Jeffrey, before coming to Geneva, had interfered in the work of the committee.
He said that “any interference in the work of the Constitutional Committee is unacceptable, and this is what was previously agreed upon among the Syrians,” stressing that “the role of the United States was never positive, but rather a role that deepened the crisis in Syria.”
Khaji said that “the American claim that Iran is arming parties in Syria is a fabrication. Rather, Washington is the one who is arming parties east of the Euphrates, and they support two parties in the region, ISIS and the Zionist entity.”
He added, “The Europeans, who have always taken positions in support of the Americans, are now trying to stay away from them.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.