BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – The Iranian envoy to Geneva, Ali Asghar Khaji, said that “the role of the United States was never positive, rather it was a role that deepened the crisis in Syria,” saying: “Iran has not interfered in Syrian affairs and the presence of Iranian advisors is at the request of Damascus.”

Khaji indicated, during an interview with the Al-Mayadeen TV, that “the third session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee meetings was stopped due to the new coronavirus,” stressing that the Special Representative of the United States of America to Syria James Jeffrey, before coming to Geneva, had interfered in the work of the committee.

He said that “any interference in the work of the Constitutional Committee is unacceptable, and this is what was previously agreed upon among the Syrians,” stressing that “the role of the United States was never positive, but rather a role that deepened the crisis in Syria.”

Khaji said that “the American claim that Iran is arming parties in Syria is a fabrication. Rather, Washington is the one who is arming parties east of the Euphrates, and they support two parties in the region, ISIS and the Zionist entity.”

He added, “The Europeans, who have always taken positions in support of the Americans, are now trying to stay away from them.”