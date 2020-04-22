BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Iranian forces spokesman, Abu Al-Fadl Shukraji, said that the United States should focus on saving its soldiers from the coronavirus in response to Donald Trump’s threat to destroy Iranian boats harassing American ships.
In his conversation with the ISNA agency, Shukraji said, “Today, instead of bullying others, the Americans should direct all their efforts to rescuing members of their forces who are infected with the coronavirus.”
Trump had said earlier in the day that he had ordered the U.S. Navy to destroy any Iranian boats if they were harassed by US ships.
On April 15, the U.S. military announced that 11 Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats carried out “dangerous approach and harassment” of U.S. Navy ships in the Gulf.
The U.S. Navy added, then, that the Iranian boats approached ten yards away from a ship belonging to the American Coast Guard, stressing that the actions of the Iranian boats in international waters in the northern Arabian Gulf are “dangerous and provocative.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.