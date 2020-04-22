BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Iranian forces spokesman, Abu Al-Fadl Shukraji, said that the United States should focus on saving its soldiers from the coronavirus in response to Donald Trump’s threat to destroy Iranian boats harassing American ships.

In his conversation with the ISNA agency, Shukraji said, “Today, instead of bullying others, the Americans should direct all their efforts to rescuing members of their forces who are infected with the coronavirus.”

Trump had said earlier in the day that he had ordered the U.S. Navy to destroy any Iranian boats if they were harassed by US ships.

On April 15, the U.S. military announced that 11 Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats carried out “dangerous approach and harassment” of U.S. Navy ships in the Gulf.

The U.S. Navy added, then, that the Iranian boats approached ten yards away from a ship belonging to the American Coast Guard, stressing that the actions of the Iranian boats in international waters in the northern Arabian Gulf are “dangerous and provocative.”

