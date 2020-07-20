BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Iranian authorities announced at dawn on Monday, the execution of Mahmoud Kazem Mousavi Majd, who was convicted of spying for the American and Israeli intelligence services, and providing them with information about the movements of the late Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani.

The Judicial Media Center said in a statement on Monday that “the death sentence was carried out against Mahmoud Kazem Mousavi Majd after he was convicted of spying for the CIA and the Israeli Mossad,” according to the official IRNA news agency .

On June 9, Iranian judiciary spokesperson Ghulam Hussein Ismaili announced that Mousavi was sentenced to death for espionage after he was arrested for spying on the commander of the Quds Force and monitoring his movements, indicating that sums of money in dollars where exchanged for espionage.

Iran clarified that while Mousavi spied on Soleimani, he was already apprehended before the assassination of the late Quds Force commander.

Mousavi had been living in Syria for some time before he began spying on Soleimani and the Iranian forces inside the country.

