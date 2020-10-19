BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The President of the Joint Iranian-Syrian Chamber of Commerce announced on Sunday, the inauguration of the Iranian Trade Center in the Syrian capital, Damascus.
Kiwan Kashefi, Chairman of the Joint Iranian-Syrian Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement on Sunday, that the commercial center was equipped and inaugurated through the investments of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
He pointed out that the center has an area of 4,000 square meters, and is located in the Free Trade Zone in the heart of Damascus.
He indicated that the center was purchased in the Damascus Foreign Trade Zone and is distinguished by an excellent location for the presence of Iranian companies and economic activities.
Kashefi noted that the center consists of 12 floors, as two floors are designated for exhibitions, and the rest will be provided through shipping, transportation, legal, banking and insurance advice, and so on.
He emphasized that with the opening of the commercial center in Syria, the possibility of communication with the chambers of commerce, industry and agriculture was provided in the important Syrian cities such as Damascus, Aleppo, Latakia and Homs.
The Chairman of the Joint Chamber pointed out that there are 24 Iranian companies in the center and their activities are currently practicing.
Kashefi expressed his hope that the opening of the Iranian Trade Center would lead to an upgrade in the level of economic relations between the Iranian private sector and its Syrian counterpart, pointing to targeting an export level of one billion dollars to Syria until the end of 2020, and that the center would play an important role in achieving this level.
