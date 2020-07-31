BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a statement on Thursday, declaring the end of its massive drills, which were dubbed “Great Prophet 14”, and issued a warning to Iran’s enemies about testing their strength.

“The exercises, which were held with the participation of the IRGC Navy and Aerospace Force in the general area of ​​Hormozgan province, the Persian Gulf and the west of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, ended successfully with the implementation of all plans and combined operational exercises on land, sea, and in the air and space,” the IRGC’s statement said, as quoted by Fars news.

“Complex and various operational wargames, including firing [buried] ballistic missiles from the depths of the earth, destroying (hypothetical) enemy’s radar systems, firing coast-to-sea and ship-to-ship missiles to destroy the warships, drone drills to attack the enemy aircraft carrier’s command bridge, capturing hostile vessels by carrying out heliborne operations and using surface-to-surface and coast-to-sea missiles in the presence of observers of Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters were exercised in their best form,” they continued.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) take part in the Great Prophet 14 military maneuvers near the Strait of Hormuz on July 31, 2020. Credit: Fars News

The statement noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never started a war, stressing that safeguarding independence, territorial integrity, security, national interests and the geographical area of the country, specially the Persian Gulf islands, comprises its defensive strategy and it clearly and strongly considers decisive, crushing and finishing response of the IRGC and other powerful defenders of the country against the aggressors as one of its main and negligible principles.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a missile from one of their sites in the southern part of the Islamic Republic. Credit: Fars News

The Great Prophet 14 military games are annual missile tests and exercises conducted by Iran’s IRGC. The first series of the war games began in July 2008.

ALSO READ  Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad sent letter to bin Salman about ending Yemeni War: media
The naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran take part in drills along the strategic Strait of Hormuz on July 31, 2020. Credit: Fars News

On the second day of the Great Prophet 14 war games, the IRGC fired ballistic missiles buried deep into the ground to showcase their capabilities.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) takes part in the Great Prophet 14 military games in the southern part of the Persian Gulf nation. Credit: Fars News

The successful firing of ballistic missiles fully hidden in camouflage deep into the ground is an important achievement that could pose serious challenges for enemy forces.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) destroy a hypothetical enemy target during the Great Prophet 14 military games on July 31, 2020. Credit: Fars News

To kick off the drills, which took place in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC Aerospace Force’s drones attacked a mock enemy aircraft carrier and targeted its command tower and bridge.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran destroys a hypothetical enemy target in the southern part of the country on July 31, 2020. Credit: Fars News

Also, the IRGC’s Sukhoi-22 fighters bombed and destroyed pre-determined targets in Faror Islands, using their winged bombs.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) taking part in the Great Prophet 14 military games in southern Iran on July 31, 2020 Credit: Fars News

Destroying hypothetical enemy targets designed much smaller than the actual size with a variety of smart bombs was another part of this phase of the exercises.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) target a hypothetical enemy target with a guided missile during the Great Prophet 14 military games on July 31, 2020. Credit: Fars News

The IRGC Aerospace and Naval Forces’ joint exercises were an important part of the drills and demonstrated surprising tactics, including the establishment of the two forces’ joint command systems, joint control, combined tactics and combat methods.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) destroys a hypothetical enemy boat in the Persian Gulf on July 31, 2020. Credit: Fars News

Successful missile combat operations were carried out by firing two surface-to-surface Hurmoz and Fateh missiles, and a ballistic missile at specific targets, as well as launching precision-striking air defense missiles.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired a missile from a launch site in the southern part of the Islamic Republic. Credit: Fars news

Also, Shahed 181, Mohajer and Bavar drones successfully attacked and destroyed hypothetical enemy targets and positions during the drills.

The drills officially concluded on July 31, as the Islamic Republic begins to observe the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments