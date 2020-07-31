BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a statement on Thursday, declaring the end of its massive drills, which were dubbed “Great Prophet 14”, and issued a warning to Iran’s enemies about testing their strength.

“The exercises, which were held with the participation of the IRGC Navy and Aerospace Force in the general area of ​​Hormozgan province, the Persian Gulf and the west of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, ended successfully with the implementation of all plans and combined operational exercises on land, sea, and in the air and space,” the IRGC’s statement said, as quoted by Fars news.

“Complex and various operational wargames, including firing [buried] ballistic missiles from the depths of the earth, destroying (hypothetical) enemy’s radar systems, firing coast-to-sea and ship-to-ship missiles to destroy the warships, drone drills to attack the enemy aircraft carrier’s command bridge, capturing hostile vessels by carrying out heliborne operations and using surface-to-surface and coast-to-sea missiles in the presence of observers of Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters were exercised in their best form,” they continued.

The statement noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never started a war, stressing that safeguarding independence, territorial integrity, security, national interests and the geographical area of the country, specially the Persian Gulf islands, comprises its defensive strategy and it clearly and strongly considers decisive, crushing and finishing response of the IRGC and other powerful defenders of the country against the aggressors as one of its main and negligible principles.

The Great Prophet 14 military games are annual missile tests and exercises conducted by Iran’s IRGC. The first series of the war games began in July 2008.

On the second day of the Great Prophet 14 war games, the IRGC fired ballistic missiles buried deep into the ground to showcase their capabilities.

The successful firing of ballistic missiles fully hidden in camouflage deep into the ground is an important achievement that could pose serious challenges for enemy forces.

To kick off the drills, which took place in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC Aerospace Force’s drones attacked a mock enemy aircraft carrier and targeted its command tower and bridge.

Also, the IRGC’s Sukhoi-22 fighters bombed and destroyed pre-determined targets in Faror Islands, using their winged bombs.

Destroying hypothetical enemy targets designed much smaller than the actual size with a variety of smart bombs was another part of this phase of the exercises.

The IRGC Aerospace and Naval Forces’ joint exercises were an important part of the drills and demonstrated surprising tactics, including the establishment of the two forces’ joint command systems, joint control, combined tactics and combat methods.

Successful missile combat operations were carried out by firing two surface-to-surface Hurmoz and Fateh missiles, and a ballistic missile at specific targets, as well as launching precision-striking air defense missiles.

Also, Shahed 181, Mohajer and Bavar drones successfully attacked and destroyed hypothetical enemy targets and positions during the drills.

The drills officially concluded on July 31, as the Islamic Republic begins to observe the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

