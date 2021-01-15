BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced on Friday that it simultaneously tested a large number of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles in the Kavir Desert in central Iran.

The Revolutionary Guards said that the test was part of the “Great Messenger 15” maneuvers, and included modular operations that included launching ballistic missiles and attack drones.

The Revolutionary Guards revealed that the first phase of the training included an attack with missiles and drones on a supposed enemy base, which was completely destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Revolutionary Guard pointed out that the missiles that were tested were equipped with detachable warheads and the ability to direct outside the atmosphere, as well as the ability to disable and bypass the enemy’s missile shield.

These military exercises were reportedly meant to be a message of deterrence to U.S. President Donald Trump, who allegedly was mulling the possibility of striking some of the Islamic Republic’s assets.

Iran launched the first stage of the Iranian naval maneuvers on Wednesday, under the slogan “Ya Zahra”, on the coasts of Makran and the northern Indian Ocean, without prior announcement, as a naval force deployed above and below the surface while the aviation covered the area of ​​the exercises.