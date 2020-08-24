In front of the portraits of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, a long-range, enhanced S-200 missile is displayed by Iran's army during a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Iranian Defense Minister, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, revealed that his country has given priority to developing air defense systems domestically due to the difficulties it faced in transferring the Russian S-300 system as a result of international sanctions.

Hatami said in an interview with Sputnik: “We did not sit idly by and in order to meet the needs of our armed forces, we expanded research, for example in the field of air defense, and after the imposition of sanctions on us, obstacles appeared during the transfer of (S-300) systems to the country.”

The Iranian Defense Minister continued: “Today we have reliable air defense systems at all levels, we have reached very good stages, and of course we will continue to do so.”

He stressed: “The military-technical cooperation agreement between Russia and Iran has created many opportunities for bilateral cooperation between the two countries, one of which is the purchase of military equipment, and we seek to activate all aspects of this agreement.”

Hatami stressed that “technological cooperation between Iran and Russia will be discussed during his visit to Moscow.”

The Iranian Defense Minister arrived in Russia on August 22 and the aim of the visit, in addition to meetings with representatives of the Russian authorities, is to visit the International Military-Technical Forum “Jeremiah-2020”, which is being held in Kubinka near the capital, Moscow.

 

Angel Libralesso
Regular
Commenter
Angel Libralesso
2020-08-24 14:32

Well unlike Israeli and American air defense systems , Iranian air defense systems actually work, remember when they downed top of the art technological advancement stealth drone from the US?

