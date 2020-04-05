BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Iranian Armed Forces deployed missile launchers along the Strait of Hormuz in the Islamic Republic’s southern region.
In a video shared on social media, the Iranian military can be seen deploying their missile launchers in an area that is believed to be the port city of Bandar Abbas in the Hormozgan Province.
The missile launchers can be seen along a large stretch of beach, as the person video taping the weapons drives behind them.
#Iran Deploys Missile Launchers along Strait of Hormuz pic.twitter.com/qlNyqbPH92
— Last Defender (@LastDef) April 4, 2020
This video was released at a time when tensions between the U.S. and Iran are at a decade-long high.
Last Monday, the U.S. military deployed its Patriot air defense missile system to two bases, Harir and ‘Ayn Al-Assad, in Iraq.
Shortly after the deployment, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran and its allied paramilitaries, saying that Washington has heard about a plan to attack its forces in Iraq.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.