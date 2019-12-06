BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M) – The Iranian Armed Forces have deployed one of its domestically-made air defense systems inside Syria after a series of attacks by the Israel military.
According to a new report from the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro, the Iranian Armed Forces deployed their Bavar-373 air defense system to the T-4 Airbase in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.
“Israel’s uncontrolled attacks against the Iranian military forces in Syria has forced the Iranian military to deliver its own air defense systems to the country, including the installation, which resembles one of the latest Iranian air defense systems, Bavar-373, which, according to analytical resources, is a direct analogue of the Russian S-300, but optimized for hitting stealth targets,” the Avia.Pro report said.
#Iranian Bavar-373 in #Syria (T4 Air Base)? pic.twitter.com/pkpA3MEf55
— Last Defender (@LastDef) December 5, 2019
“It is noteworthy that the air defense systems were spotted at the T-4 airbase, where Russian combat aircraft are also present, which automatically puts an end to Israeli uncontrolled attacks on Iranian air defense systems, since the next precedent with Russia could force the latter to start using its own air defense systems, including the S-400, against Israeli aviation in the event of even the slightest threat, they continued.
The Iranian Bavar-373 was recently upgraded by the Iranian Armed Forces; however, this is the first time that a report about its deployment to Syria has come out.
“Iran has drones, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles that they can easily shoot into the territory of Israel with no chance for the latter. Their transfer to the territory of Syria is absolutely meaningless,” an expert told Avia.Pro, pointing out that this deployment is not meant to threaten Israel, but rather, protect their troops in Syria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.