BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M) – The Iranian Armed Forces have deployed one of its domestically-made air defense systems inside Syria after a series of attacks by the Israel military.

According to a new report from the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro, the Iranian Armed Forces deployed their Bavar-373 air defense system to the T-4 Airbase in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

“Israel’s uncontrolled attacks against the Iranian military forces in Syria has forced the Iranian military to deliver its own air defense systems to the country, including the installation, which resembles one of the latest Iranian air defense systems, Bavar-373, which, according to analytical resources, is a direct analogue of the Russian S-300, but optimized for hitting stealth targets,” the Avia.Pro report said.

“It is noteworthy that the air defense systems were spotted at the T-4 airbase, where Russian combat aircraft are also present, which automatically puts an end to Israeli uncontrolled attacks on Iranian air defense systems, since the next precedent with Russia could force the latter to start using its own air defense systems, including the S-400, against Israeli aviation in the event of even the slightest threat, they continued.

The Iranian Bavar-373 was recently upgraded by the Iranian Armed Forces; however, this is the first time that a report about its deployment to Syria has come out.

“Iran has drones, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles that they can easily shoot into the territory of Israel with no chance for the latter. Their transfer to the territory of Syria is absolutely meaningless,” an expert told Avia.Pro, pointing out that this deployment is not meant to threaten Israel, but rather, protect their troops in Syria.

