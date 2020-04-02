BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Mousavi, said that Saudi Arabia’s allegations about the presence of Iranian advisers in Yemen was false and incorrect.

“We recommend the countries of the Saudi aggression to move away from the illusion and weave the fairy tales and to understand that the present truth in their failure is the resistance of the Yemeni people against the attacks,” Mousavi said on Tehran Radio.

“Saudi Arabia knows that by playing with words and accusing others, it will not be able to overcome the political and military defeats it is receiving,” he continued.

“Saudi Arabia believed that it was able to win in Yemen within several weeks, and today, after 5 years, it still makes mistakes in its calculations, while it could not reap from this aggression other than the destruction of Yemen and the killing of its people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, Muhammad Al Jaber, said, “The kingdom is holding daily talks with the Houthis , and it has invited the representatives of the Houthis and the internationally recognized Yemeni government to peace talks in Riyadh.”

The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday quoted the Saudi ambassador as saying that “the proposal to hold talks to end the five-year war is still on the table despite the escalation of violence a few days ago,” saying that “the Houthis have not yet responded to the offer.”

Al Jaber said, “Saudi officials spoke with their Houthi counterparts yesterday to confirm that the airstrikes on Sanaa were in response to the ballistic missile attacks that took place last Saturday, and not aimed at escalating the conflict.”

He added: “We are committed to reducing the escalation, and are ready for a ceasefire in all Yemeni lands if they accept that.”

Advertisements