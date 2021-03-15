BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Majid Takht Rawanji, denied any Iranian interference in the recent attacks on the American forces in Iraq, claiming that these accusations are totally baseless.

According to the Fars News Agency, this was said in a letter from Rawanji to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the President of the UN Security Council, in response to the U.S. accusations of the Iranian-backed forces being behind the attacks that targeted the American bases in Iraq.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has not participated, directly or indirectly, in any armed attack by any entity or individual of the United States in Iraq,” Rawanji said, expressing his rejection of any allegations in this regard, while also calling these accusations “baseless.”

Rawangi stressed that Iran “condemns the unlawful military attack launched by the American forces on the Iraqi forces on the Syrian-Iraqi border on February 25, 2021.”

The delegate said that this issue exacerbates the tense situation in the region and “only serves the interests of terrorist groups in these countries, which must be stopped.”

He called for the message to be recorded as a document of the UN Security Council.

Source: Fars News

