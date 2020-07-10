BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Iranian authorities have denied reports about an explosion that allegedly took place in the province of Tehran late on Thursday, the broadcaster IRIB reported on Friday, citing the head of one of the local cities.
“There was no explosion in the city of Qods, or even in [neighbouring] Garmdareh”, the city’s governor, Leila Vaseghi, said, adding that the reason for a power outage was a malfunction in one of the local hospitals that lasted for around five minutes.
According to several news outlets, a number of Iran’s military and training sites are located in the district.
Earlier in the day, an explosion was reportedly heard in the western part of the province, IRIB said, referring to information on social media, that the alleged blast caused power cuts in the province’s city of Qods.
The reports came after a major explosion hit the Natanz nuclear site, the country’s primary uranium processing compound and a separate blast ripped through the Parchin military complex near the Iranian capital last week.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.