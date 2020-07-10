BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Iranian authorities have denied reports about an explosion that allegedly took place in the province of Tehran late on Thursday, the broadcaster IRIB reported on Friday, citing the head of one of the local cities.

“There was no explosion in the city of Qods, or even in [neighbouring] Garmdareh”, the city’s governor, Leila Vaseghi, said, adding that the reason for a power outage was a malfunction in one of the local hospitals that lasted for around five minutes.

According to several news outlets, a number of Iran’s military and training sites are located in the district.

​Earlier in the day, an explosion was reportedly heard in the western part of the province, IRIB said, referring to information on social media, that the alleged blast caused power cuts in the province’s city of Qods.

The reports came after a major explosion hit the Natanz nuclear site, the country’s primary uranium processing compound and a separate blast ripped through the Parchin military complex near the Iranian capital last week.

Source: Sputnik

