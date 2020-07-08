BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Atomic Energy Commission denied reports circulated on social media last night about an explosion at a nuclear site in the central city of Yazd.
“After publishing the false allegations of anti-revolutionary elements in the media about an explosion at the martyr Reza Nejad Ardakan nuclear complex in Yazd province, our reports stated that no incident occurred in this nuclear complex,” the commission said in a statement.
They continued: “The claim by the counter-revolutionary elements abroad is aimed at serving the Zionist terrorist entity and war promoters, in order to create a media hype, and to sow despair and identification with the great pressures exerted by the Great Satan against Iran.”
The authority confirmed that the spreading of satellite imagery has nothing to do with the nuclear site in Yazd.
Source: RT
