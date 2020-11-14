BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied the allegations from a report by the New York Times newspaper that claimed Israeli agents killed the second highest ranking official in Al-Qaeda, “Abu Muhammad Al-Masry” on Iranian soil, last August.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s said on Friday: “The Foreign Ministry denies allegations of a New York Times report about the killing of Israeli agents, the second man in Al-Qaeda, Abu Muhammad Al-Masry, in Iran last August .. Washington and Tel Aviv are trying to evade responsibility for the activities of Al-Qaeda and terrorist groups.”
The Foreign Ministry denied the presence of Al-Qaeda on Iranian soil, “Al-Qaeda does not exist in Iran, and we advise the American media not to fall into the trap of fabricated scenarios for American and Israeli officials.”
“From time to time, Washington and Tel Aviv try to portray Iran as having ties to these groups by lying and leaking fabricated information to the media in order to evade responsibility for the criminal activities of this group and other terrorist groups in the region,” the Foreign Ministry said in its statement.
The Foreign Ministry pointed out that these accusations come in the context of a comprehensive economic, intelligence and psychological war against the Iranian people, and “the media should not be a platform to spread the White House lies aimed at Iran.”
This follows a report by the New York Times newspaper, quoting U.S. intelligence officials, according to which the second Al Qaeda leader, accused of masterminding the attacks on U.S. embassies in Africa, was recently assassinated in Tehran.
