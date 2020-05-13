BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Iranian army denied that the Revolutionary Guard boats were the ones that bombed the Konark battleship last Sunday, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15, while an Iranian newspaper hinted that the U.S. might be behind this.

The army spokesman, Shaheen Taqi Khani, said that the reports promoted by some media outlets targeting the battleship by the Revolutionary Guards are baseless rumors and aim to spread the dispute between the army and the guards, stressing that the army has begun an investigation to know all the circumstances of the incident and its dimensions.

The commander of the Iranian army, Major General Abdul Rahim Mousavi, said yesterday, that four expert teams from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense, the Army and the Naval Forces in the army are investigating this incident.

The web newspaper “Asran Iran”, which is close to the team of President Hassan Rouhani, reported on Wednesday, the assumption that the process of targeting the Konark battleship of the Iranian naval force was carried out through an electronic war of the enemy, in reference to the United States.

The newspaper stated in a report entitled “Who struck Konark: a destroyer, two electronic warfare, or American missiles?”, Pointing to threats by US President Donald Trump 17 days ago to target Iranian boats and ships if they harassed US warships in the Gulf.

The newspaper described the process of targeting and destroying the Iranian “Konark” ship in the Sea of ​​Oman as “strange”, adding that “it is likely that targeting it with an electronic war on the part of the” enemy “is possible.

Yesterday, Iranian Leader Ali Khamenei, the commander of the country’s army, ordered an urgent and thorough investigation to uncover the dimensions of the issue targeting the barge.

In his message, Khamenei described the incident as “dire and unfortunate,” calling on the officials concerned to reveal its exact dimensions, to identify the deficient, and to take the necessary measures to prevent their recurrence in the future.

