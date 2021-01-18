BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – On Monday, the director of the Iranian president’s office, Mahmoud Vaezi, denied that Tehran was in contact with the new US administration, stressing that Iran had not established any bilateral relations with the Biden administration.

Vaezi said that the next US administration should restore conditions to what they were before Donald Trump’s presidency, stressing, “we are serious about that.”

In an interview with the Iranian Tasnim Agency, the director of the Iranian president’s office called for the lifting of all sanctions imposed during the Trump era on entities and people in Iran, noting that “the Iranian policy with the new American administration will be commitment in exchange for commitment and implementation of measures in exchange for implementing measures and data in exchange for data.”

“We have to be very careful about what the Biden administration is supposed to do, and we have to ensure the effect of the steps of the opposite party so that we can take reciprocal actions,” Vaezi said.

Over the weekend, the Israeli Channel 12 reported that the administration of US President-elect Joe Biden had informed Israeli officials that it had begun secret contacts with Iranian officials to return to the nuclear deal; however, no further details were released.