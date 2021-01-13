BERIUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – Iran said that it “successfully launched long-range missiles during maneuvers that began on Wednesday, in the Sea of ​​Oman,” at a time when the Gulf waters are witnessing tensions against the backdrop of an American military presence that raised Iranian fears of the country being exposed to military action.

Iranian state television announced that “the Iranian army began missile maneuvers in the Sea of ​​Oman and the northern Indian Ocean with the support of other army units,” stressing that “during the maneuvers, a number of missiles, including long-range missiles, were launched simultaneously and with success,” according to the Tasnim Agency.

They added that “the maneuvers will continue for two days in the Sea of ​​Oman, starting from the Kanark area in the province of Baluchistan, southeast Iran, and the Makran and Zara warships, which carry missile launchers, will be used.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week saw the launch of the largest drone maneuvers with the participation of the four forces in the Iranian army in the general Samnan region in northeastern Iran near the border areas.

During these maneuvers, the Iranian army used hundreds of drones of different types, including its “Muhajir” and “Ababil”.

Last Thursday, the second phase of the naval maneuvers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard began near the Asalwiyeh port in the Gulf waters.

The Iranian news agency said, “The Basij forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy carried out a show with the participation of 700 boats in the Gulf waters on the occasion of the anniversary of the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and in the presence of the commander of the guard, Major General Hossein Salami, and the head of the Guard’s Navy, Reza Tangsiri.”