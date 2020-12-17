BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – Iran’s permanent ambassador and representative to the United Nations, Majid Takht Rawanji, said that the presence of US forces in Syria is illegal and aims to achieve hidden goals.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted Rawanji as saying the need for US forces to leave Syrian territory is a high priority for his country and the government in Damascus.

Rawanji’s comments came during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Syria, during which he stressed the need for all to fully respect national sovereignty, political independence and the territorial integrity of Syria, opposing any separatist measures and initiatives of the Autonomous Administration in Syria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All foreign forces present in Syria without the approval of the Syrian government must leave this country,” he said.

He stressed that his country is fully committed to the political solution to the Syrian crisis, noting that Iran confirmed this position during the recent visit of the Syrian Foreign Minister to Tehran, in which a wide range of issues were discussed, including ways to enhance national sovereignty and the integrity of the Syrian territory and reduce the suffering of the people Syrian.

Iran’s delegate to the United Nations indicated that places like Idlib should not be turned into a safe haven for terrorist groups, and that the fight against terrorists must continue until their threat is completely eliminated, along with exerting all efforts to preserve the lives of civilians.

He added that there is a need to facilitate the reconstruction of Syria, the return of security to its lands, and the voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their original places of residence in Syria.