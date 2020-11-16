BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that the ceasefire in Karabakh is a very effective step, calling for the immediate removal of “the takfiri groups from Karabakh.”
He said, “We demand the expulsion of the takfiri groups from Karabakh immediately, and there is no justification for their remaining in the area,” explaining that “the ceasefire in Karabakh may not end the crisis, but it is a very influential step.”
He added, “The takfiri elements left the border lands with Azerbaijan, according to information received by Tehran.”
Speaking about the border geography between Iran and Armenia, he pointed out that “the agreement to end the war in Karabakh did not change the geographical borders between Iran and Armenia,” stressing that “what is rumored about changing the border geography between Iran and Armenia is nothing but confusion by some media.”
He added that “the geographical borders of Iran and the region have not and will not change, and Tehran is following the file carefully and cautiously.”
