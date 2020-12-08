BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M.) – The Assistant President of the Iranian Judicial Council for International Affairs Ali Bagheri Keny called for Germany’s cooperation in the field of completing and removing ambiguities in the case of the late commander of the Quds Force in the Revolutionary Guard, Major General Qassem Soleimani.

The Iranian official said during a meeting with the German ambassador to Tehran, Hans Udo Muzel, that there were reports that the U.S. forcs used their base in Germany to carry out the assassination of Soleimani.

Bagheri Keny called on Berlin to “cooperate with the Iranian judiciary in order to complete the file and lift the ambiguity about those involved in this crime and their assistants.”

It should be noted that the United States carried out the assassination of Soleimani and the Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, on the night of January 3rd, 2020, near the Baghdad International Airport.

Following the assassination, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran launched several missiles toward the U.S. military’s housing quarters at two Iraqi bases.

Since these events in early 2020, tensions between Iran and the United States have been incredibly high, with both nations issuing threats to one another in the Persian Gulf region.