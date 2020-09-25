BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 P.M.) – Iran has defied the U.S. threats and sanctions by increasing their oil shipments in the month of September, Reuters reported on Friday, citing details from TankerTrackers.
Details from TankerTrackers and two other unnamed firms revealed that the exports are rising, “although the figures fall into a wide range of between 400,000 bpd and 1.5 million bpd, reflecting the difficulty in tracking the shipments.”
“Exports are way up right now. We are seeing close to 1.5 million bpd in both crude and condensate so far this month,” Samir Madani, co-founder of TankerTrackers, told Reuters. “These are levels we haven’t seen in a year and a half.”
The TankerTrackers data showed Iran’s oil exports for the month of September are double the numbers from August.
“Data from TankerTrackers, which tracks shipments and oil storage, showed almost half of Iranian exports were picked up by foreign vessels via ship-to-ship transfers, making it difficult to determine final destinations,” Reuters added.
The rise in oil exports comes at a time of time of increased turmoil between the United States and Iran, as both nations have repeatedly exchanged diplomatic attacks in the international arena.
