BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – Iranian political analyst, Imad Abshans, said that the end of the arms embargo imposed on Iran is a victory for Tehran, indicating that this will open the door for Iran to buy arms and produce weapons, especially with Russia and China.

In an interview with Sputnik Radio, Abshans said that the end of the U.N. arms embargo imposed on Tehran is considered a victory for Iran and the international community over American arrogance.

As for Iran, Abshnas said that Tehran could buy and sell weapons with every country or international company that wants to deal with Tehran, but he ruled out that this deal would be done with the United States or European countries.

He explained that there may be arms purchases between Iran, Russia or China, or there may be joint cooperation to produce weapons between Iran and these countries in the future.

Over the weekend, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the end of all arms embargo restrictions and related measures and financial services for the country.

It added in a statement that the arms embargo imposed on the country ended unconditionally and without the need to ratify any new U.N. Security Council resolution.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described the end of the arms embargo imposed on Tehran as a step that comes within the benefits of the nuclear deal.