The second of a group of three Iranian tankers entered Venezuelan waters on Wednesday to transport fuel to the country, which is suffering in light of the collapse of its oil industry and U.S. sanctions that paralyzed imports and exports.

Reuters reported that tanker data revealed that the vessel “Fortune” flying the Iranian flag had entered the waters of the exclusive economic zone of Venezuela at 05:45 GMT, following the same route as the ship “Forest” that docked at a Venezuelan port on Monday.

Forest is expected to carry 272,000 barrels of fuel , according to a source at the port who spoke on condition of anonymity to Reuters.

Two sources familiar with the matter said that the liquid catalytic cracking unit at the Paleto refinery had recently resumed gasoline production and that it is pumping at least 30,000 barrels per day.

The only other refinery producing gasoline in Venezuela is the Cardon Refinery in the western state of Falcon, and it restarted its catalytic cracking unit to produce about 25,000 barrels per day in late September.

The third “Vaxon” vessel is expected to arrive later this week, completing the delivery of about 820,000 barrels of Iranian gasoline and other fuels to the Venezuelan National Oil Company, according to the data.